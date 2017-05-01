VP Osinbajo ‘come for’ Dino Melaye over recent one hit wonder, Aje Iya ni Oje (Video)

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo while speaking at the platform today taunted Senator Dino Melaye over his controversial hit track, Ajeku Iya ni Oje.

Watch video after the cut





This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

