W. Africa Crude-New tanker berths at Nigeria’s Forcados, overhang weighs – Naija247news

W. Africa Crude-New tanker berths at Nigeria's Forcados, overhang weighs
LONDON May 24 – Spot trade of light, sweet grades was limited with an overhang of Nigerian crude from the June programme and an oversupplied Mediterranean market. NIGERIA. * Nearly 20 June cargoes were still available with the restart of Forcados …
