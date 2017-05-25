Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oando: Nigeria May Hit 2.2m Bpd Oil Output by End of June – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Oando: Nigeria May Hit 2.2m Bpd Oil Output by End of June
THISDAY Newspapers
The Chief Executive Officer of Oando Energy Resources Inc., Mr. Pade Durotoye, has stated that the worst disruptions of Nigeria's oil and gas infrastructure are over, and that the country's production could reach 2.2 million barrels per day by the end
W. Africa Crude-New tanker berths at Nigeria's Forcados, overhang weighsNaija247news
Nigerian Oil Production To Reach 2.2 Million Bpd By JuneOilPrice.com

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.