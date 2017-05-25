Oando: Nigeria May Hit 2.2m Bpd Oil Output by End of June – THISDAY Newspapers
Oando: Nigeria May Hit 2.2m Bpd Oil Output by End of June
The Chief Executive Officer of Oando Energy Resources Inc., Mr. Pade Durotoye, has stated that the worst disruptions of Nigeria's oil and gas infrastructure are over, and that the country's production could reach 2.2 million barrels per day by the end …
