W. Africa Crude-Nigeria’s Forcados set to return, Indian IOC issues new tender – Naija247news

W. Africa Crude-Nigeria's Forcados set to return, Indian IOC issues new tender
LONDON May 9 (Naija247news) – Nigerian and Angolan June-loading cargoes were slowly clearing after a few deals and fresh offers, though light crude is set to become even more competitive with the return of Nigeria's Forcados. Shell is testing Nigeria's …
Shell's Trans Forcados Pipeline To Reopen This Week
