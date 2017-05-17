Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

WAAPP implementation: Agric loans to facilitate youth empowerment – Minister

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has assured Nigerians that part of agricultural loans from international organisations will henceforth be invested in the training of youths in modern agricultural practices so as to improve production. Chief Audu Ogbeh, made this known on Monday, while reacting to calls from stakeholders for the implementation […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.