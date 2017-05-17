WAAPP implementation: Agric loans to facilitate youth empowerment – Minister

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has assured Nigerians that part of agricultural loans from international organisations will henceforth be invested in the training of youths in modern agricultural practices so as to improve production. Chief Audu Ogbeh, made this known on Monday, while reacting to calls from stakeholders for the implementation […]

