WAEC launches platform to interact with candidates

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

WEST African Examinations Council, WAEC, says that it has launched a talk back platform, known as “WAECKonnect’’ to improve effective communication between the council and candidates. The organisation said this in a statement issued by its Head of Public Affairs, Mr Damianus Ojijeogu, on Thursday in Lagos. WAEC said that it established the platform to […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

