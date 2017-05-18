Wagerr: The Sports Betting Blockchain

Wagerr (WGR), a fully decentralized sports betting blockchain, announces its Initial Coin Offering. The ICO runs June 1st-June 25th.

Wagerr taps into the massive worldwide sports betting market by offering a better, more secure way to bet. Smart blockchain technology forges betting contracts, validates sporting event outcomes, and automates payouts.

The Wagerr system is decentralized and self regulating. These qualities allow Wagerr to deliver secure, private, and safe sports betting to the entire world.

No more worries about changing regulations or crooked bookmakers. Say goodbye to risk and regulation, and say hello to Wagerr, an asset optimized to grow in value as the Wagerr economy absorbs pent up demand for secure, trustless betting.

Since the Wagerr system is significantly superior to traditional sportsbooks, we expect broad adoption. And through a mechanism called “Value Coupling,” betting activity over the Wagerr network is a deflationary engine that drives the value of the Wagerr token.

Here’s how value coupling links usage of the Wagerr network to the price of the Wagerr coin:

Y’know how they say, “The House always wins?” That’s because bookkeepers bet on a sure thing: fees. Wagerr charges a modest fee for the service, just like traditional bookkeepers. But unlike mainstream bookkeepers, the Wagerr blockchain actually destroys about half of every fee. Since this reduces the coin supply, increased adoption of Wagerr as the sports betting blockchain gradually drives up the market value of Wagerr. What’s good for bettors is great for investors; it’s a simple matter of supply and demand.

Thanks to Value Coupling, anyone who holds Wagerr potentially benefits from this “house advantage,” because burning fees is the mechanism which drives a deflationary economy — meaning that the Wagerr token grows in purchasing power over time.

Larger scale investors have an additional opportunity to earn returns by operating Oracle Masternodes, which function as consensus agents — forging all betting contracts and retrieving sporting event outcomes. Oracles not only collect fees for this work, but also win fixed periodic block rewards. What’s more, the Wagerr tokens earned can increase in value as the Wagerr economy grows.

If you’ve lived in the digital currency space, you’ve seen a lot of ICOs. But Wagerr is a game changer, both for sports betting and for digital currency.

Early supporter bonuses begin May 25. Don’t miss out! Register for Wagerr ICO updates on wagerr.com to stay informed and get ready. You’ll also find more Wagerr news and info, including the development roadmap.

Keep an eye on the Wagerr bitcointalk.org ICO announcement thread wagerr.com/ANN for promotional opportunities to win free Wagerr and bet on sporting events.

Be sure to check out Wagerr’s first two video presentations at vimeo.com/wagerr.

“What is Wagerr?” gives an introductory overview of how betting with Wagerr compares to traditional sports betting.

“Value Coupling” explains Wagerr’s compelling economic model in greater depth.

Join slack.wagerr.com to interact directly with the Wagerr team. We welcome your questions.

Join the ICO. Run a Wagerr Oracle Masternode. Be the House.

Wagerr: Accessible. Fair. Safe. The future of betting belongs on the blockchain!

Press Contact Email Address

david@wagerr.com

Supporting Link

wagerr.com

