Building collapses on wedding guests, couple killing 25 people [VIDEO,PHOTO] – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 11, 2017


Daily Post Nigeria

Building collapses on wedding guests, couple killing 25 people [VIDEO,PHOTO]
Daily Post Nigeria
Over 25 people were confirmed dead after a wall collapsed on them during a wedding party in Western India yesterday. The guests were in the midst of the celebrations, having dinner and interacting on the outdoor lawns when a strong dust storm blew into …
