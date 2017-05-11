Building collapses on wedding guests, couple killing 25 people [VIDEO,PHOTO] – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Building collapses on wedding guests, couple killing 25 people [VIDEO,PHOTO]
Daily Post Nigeria
Over 25 people were confirmed dead after a wall collapsed on them during a wedding party in Western India yesterday. The guests were in the midst of the celebrations, having dinner and interacting on the outdoor lawns when a strong dust storm blew into …
India wedding: At least 24 killed by collapsing wall
24 Indian Wedding Guests Are Killed When Wall Collapses in Storm
Wall collapse: Raj govt orders inquiry,case against hall owner
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!