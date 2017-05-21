WannaCry Attack: NITDA urges sustained cybersecurity awareness campaign in Nigeria – Premium Times
|
Premium Times
|
WannaCry Attack: NITDA urges sustained cybersecurity awareness campaign in Nigeria
Premium Times
The management of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) would like to bring to the attention of Nigerians that the recent WannaCry or WannaCript ransomware attack has been contained and Nigeria was largely spared from the …
WannaCry Attack: NITDA declares Nigeria free
