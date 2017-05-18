Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

WannaCry Influences Companies to Stock Bitcoin for Ransomware Emergencies

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

Ransomware attacks aren’t new to the internet. There are recorded instances of such attacks even before Bitcoin came into existence. However, in the recent years, the number of ransomware attacks involving demands for payment in Bitcoin has rocketed through the roof. These incidents, mostly targeting businesses have put many companies on edge, forcing them to … Continue reading WannaCry Influences Companies to Stock Bitcoin for Ransomware Emergencies

The post WannaCry Influences Companies to Stock Bitcoin for Ransomware Emergencies appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.