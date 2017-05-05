Want Some Desserts But Worry About The Calories? Try Some Paleo Desserts

What is the Paleo diet about?

The Paleo diet is about going back in time. Way back in time. Paleo is short for paleolithic, (the prehistoric ages). It involves the mimicking of ancestors about 10000 years back. It is all about eating what the cavemen did before agriculture existed.

Imagine a world without any farming. That is exactly what those from the Stone Age coped with. Waking up each morning, and the sole purpose each day was finding what you were going to eat and how to get it. You travel to where the food is and gather all you need along the way.

Diets were made up of wild animals they came across. And every other natural food found along the way. Berries, nuts, wild fruit and vegetables.This was the practice for many thousands of years.

Eating like the cavemen the notion is that the muscular lean physique will be gained.

Quick Snap on The Benefits of Paleo Diet.

You get to eat diet clear from additives, chemicals or preservative

The vegetables, oils, fruits, nuts and seeds are anti-inflammatory

Eating more red meat gives you more iron and it’s healthy for your blood

A higher intake of natural fats and protein leaves you feeling full between your meals

You take better natural choices so it can help you with your weight loss

Replicating the diet of the caveman fully is not possible as all found at stores come from farms and are not grown in the wild. Modern humans give it their best shot by using organic fruits, meats and veggies. Food grown from the ground with no pesticides or herbicides GMO interventions.

It’s always easier to kickstart with diet with healthy desserts! Here Are a list of suggestions for you to try!

A grain free delight in a naturally sweet mixture.

Ingredients

For the Cake:

• 12 large egg whites, room temperature

• 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

• 1/4 teaspoon Celtic sea salt

• 1 1/4 teaspoons cream of tartar

• 1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

• 3/4 cup maple or coconut sugar

• 1 cup arrowroot flour (the arrowroot flour prices over at Thrive Market are the best I’ve seen anywhere!)

• 1 1/2 cups heavy cream, whipped (or whipped coconut cream for Paleo), optional

• 1 pint berries (optional)

1. Preheat the oven to 350ºF and adjust the rack to the middle position.

2. Place the egg whites and lemon juice in the bowl of a standing mixer. Whisk the egg mixture on medium-high until foamy, about 30 seconds. Add the salt, cream of tartar and vanilla. Whisk the mixture on medium-high until soft peaks form, about 1-2 minutes.

3. With the mixer on medium-high, slowly add 1/2 cup of the maple sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time. Sift the remaining 1/4 cup maple sugar and arrowroot flour into a small bowl. With the mixer on medium, slowly add the arrowroot mixture. Turn the speed up to medium-high and whip until smooth (there might be some tiny little lumps from the sugar, but it will melt in the oven while baking).

Pour the batter into a clean (and NOT oiled), 12-cup angel food cake pan (I’m still on the look-out for a glass or

4. stainless steel angel food cake pan. If you know where to purchase one, please let me know!). Bake for 40-45 minutes, until cake is puffed and the top is just turning golden brown.

5. Remove the cake from the oven. Carefully turn the cake upside-down and place on top of a can. Let cool completely, about 1 hour. Run a knife around the outside of the cake and invert onto a cake platter (you might need to shake the cake a little to get it to separate from the center tube of the cake pan). Serve alone or with whipped cream and berries.

6. Note: I only test the recipes on my site with the listed ingredients and measurements. If you would like to try a substitution, you are welcome to share what you used and how it turned out in the comments below. Thanks!

A delightful mix of almond flour,almond butter and a tinge of grated lemon with a blend of coconut flour

Yields: 9-12 bars

• Crust:

• 1 cup almond flour

• 1/4 cup almond butter

• 1 tbsp honey

• 1 tbsp grass-fed butter, softened

• 1 tsp vanilla

• 1/2 tsp baking powder

• 1/4 tsp sea salt

• Filling:

• 3 eggs

• 1/2 cup honey

• 1/4 cup lemon juice

• 2 1/2 tbsp coconut flour

• 1 tbsp lemon zest, finely grated

• Pinch of salt

Preheat oven to 350.

Coat 9×9 baking dish with coconut oil or butter.

Combine all crust ingredients in food processor until a “crumble” forms.

Press crust evenly into the bottom of pan.

Using a fork, prick a few holes into crust.

Bake for 10 minutes.

While crust is baking, combine all filling ingredients in a food processor until well incorporated.

When done, remove crust from oven and pour filling evenly over top.

Continue to bake for 15-20 minutes, or until filling is set, but still has a little jiggle.

Cool completely on wire rack. (You can also chill in the fridge if desired, to further set the filling).

First Layer:

3/4 cup raw almond butter (I make my own from this recipe: Almond Butter)

1/4 cup coconut oil, melted

1/3 cup cacao powder

1/3 cup raw coconut sugar

1/4 teaspoon vanilla bean paste

pinch Himalayan salt

Whisk all ingredients together and pour into oiled, parchment lined 8 x 8-inch glass pan. Set in refrigerator aside making topping. The bottom layer should be set up (but not completely hard) before adding the next layer.

Second Layer

2 cups of dried, unsweetened, raw coconut

2/3 cup coconut butter, softened

3 tablespoons raw agave nectar (or liquid sweetener of choice)

1-2 teaspoons organic almond flavoring (not raw)

Place coconut in medium bowl. Whisk coconut butter (not the same as coconut oil), agave and almond flavor. Pour over coconut and mix well. Pat over first layer, top with chopped almonds and ganache. (see below) Refrigerate to set.

Third Layer

1/3 cup almonds, coarsely chopped

The raw almond almond butter joy buzz come with a dazzle of cacao powder. Organic, raw coconut crystals are used to sweeten it.



Serves 4

Notes

The cake is gluten free, grain free and dairy free. For a vegan option substitute egg with chia gel. Add 1 tbsp chia seeds + 2 tbsp water/apple juice in a glass, stir and set a side for 10 min.

Filling

3 sweet apples

100 g blackberries, frozen are fine

1 Tbsp coconut sugar (alternatively brown sugar or sukrin gold)

1 knob of butter or coconut oil

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp cardamom

1/8 tsp cloves/all spice

1/8 tsp groung ginger

Batter

3/4 cup ground almonds (100 g)

2 Tbsp coconut sugar (alternatively brown sugar or sukrin gold)

1/2 tsp ground vanilla

1/2 tsp baking powder

a pinch of salt

1 Tbsp melted coconut oil or butter

1 egg, whisked

Around 1/5 cup full fat coconut milk(50 ml)

Directions

Preheat oven to 200 °C/ 400 °F. Cut apples on bite-sized chunks. You need to use an oven proof skillet* about 20 cm i diameter.

Melt butter and sugar on high heat and add the apples and spices. Saut © for 5 min until the apples are caramelized and slightly tender.

Meanwhile make the batter. Mix almond flour with vanilla, sugar, baking powder and salt. Stir in the egg, coconut oil and coconut milk.

Place the blackberries among the apples in the skillet. Pour the batter on top if the fruit until it covers the surface. It is okay if there is small cracks where the fruit can release some moist.

Bake in the oven for 15-20 min. depending on your oven. The cake should be golden brown on the entire surface and the batter just set.

Serve the cake while it is still a little warm with a dollop of yoghurt, whipped cream or splash of coconut milk – and maybe a few fresh black berries on top.. Enjoy.

You can alternatively use an normal skillet to saut © apples in and afterwards bake the cake in a pan

Serves: 12

INGREDIENTS Cupcake: ¾ cup almond flour

⅓ cup + 3 tablespoons tapioca flour

¼ cup coconut flour

1½ teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

Zest from one organic lemon (about 1 tablespoon)

½ cup (1 stick) grass fed unsalted butter, melted and cooled

¾ cup maple syrup

2 large eggs, at room temperature

1 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

½ cup coconut cream Frosting: 1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

½ cup raw honey

2 Tsp vanilla

4 Tbsp tapioca flour or arrowroot flour

4 Tbsp coconut flour

2-3 tablespoons blackberry puree {see below for recipe or use blackberry jam}

¼ tsp sea salt Topping: 12 blackberries Blackberry puree: ¼ cup of fresh or frozen blackberries

2 tablespoons honey

½ teaspoon fresh lemon juice INSTRUCTIONS Cupcakes: Preheat the oven to 350° F degrees. Line a 12-cup cupcake/muffin pan with cupcake liners. Set aside. In a medium sized bowl, stir together the flours, baking powder, salt, and lemon zest until thoroughly combined. Set aside. In a large bowl whisk butter, maple syrup, eggs, vanilla and coconut cream together until smooth. Add the flour mix into the butter mix and stir until *just* combined; do not over mix. The batter will be very thick like pudding. Divide the batter between 12 liners in your cupcake pan. Bake for 18 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow to cool completely before frosting. Frosting: In a mixing bowl, combine everything except the blackberry puree Blend with an electric mixer or hand mixer on medium until well combined Drop in blackberry puree by tablespoons while mixing on high. Mix until whipped together Put into a piping bag and top cupcakes. Add a single blackberry to frosting. Store in refrigerator covered for up to 2-3 days Blackberry puree: Add all ingredients to blender and puree. Add to a small saucepan and simmer for 8-10 minutes until thickens Remove from heat and let cool before using. Store extra covered in refrigerator up to 1 week.

Ingredients

For the graham cracker bottom 1 cup (230 g) store-bought gluten-free graham cracker crumbs (see Notes)

For the filling 1 heaping cup (170 g) raw cashew pieces, soaked at least 4 hours or better yet overnight ¼ cup (60 ml) melted coconut oil 2 tablespoons canned full-fat coconut milk 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup, dark 2 teaspoons vanilla extract ½ cup (92 g) peeled and diced zucchini 2 tablespoons coconut sugar ⅛ teaspoon fine-grain sea salt 1 to 3 tablespoons fresh-squeezed lemon juice

For the strawberry sauce 2 cups (16 ounces/455 g) strawberries, hulled and sliced 4 tablespoons (60 ml) raw honey 2 tablespoons fresh-squeezed lemon juice

Directions:

For the filling Divide the graham cracker crumbs among four 8-ounce (240-ml), wide-mouth mason jars, reserving some crumbs for garnish. Prepare the Strawberry Sauce store in the refrigerator until ready to use. Drain the soaked cashew pieces and place them in a blender; process the cashews until they are somewhat broken down. Then add the coconut oil, coconut milk, maple syrup, and vanilla. Blend until smooth. Next add the zucchini, coconut sugar, salt, and lemon juice. For the lemon juice, add 1 tablespoon at a time; go by taste to make sure the lemon flavor is there but not overdone. Blend again until a smooth and creamy batter has formed. Then pour the cheesecake batter evenly into each jar, leaving about an inch of space at the top for the strawberry sauce. Place the jars in the freezer to set for at least 2 hours. Remove the jars from the freezer 15 minutes prior to serving to allow them to thaw. Use a big spoon to top each with a large dollop of the strawberry sauce, then sprinkle the reserved graham cracker crumbs on top for garnish. Store in the freezer for up to 2 weeks. Let thaw 15 minutes before eating.

For the strawberry sauce In a medium-sized heavy-bottomed saucepan, combine the strawberries, honey, and lemon juice. Mash the strawberries together until they are combined with the rest of the ingredients. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat and continue to boil, stirring intermittently, until the mixture has reduced and thickened, 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from the heat. If not using right, away transfer to a jar and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks.

Serves: Serves 4-6

Avocado mixed with dates ,sprinkled with homey and coconut milk in organic cacao powder

Ingredients 5 tablespoons (2½ ounces/70 g) salted butter, plus more for greasing 1 cup (7 ounces/200 g) semisweet chocolate chips 2 tablespoons fine-ground blanched almond flour 1 heaping tablespoon cacao powder or unsweetened cocoa powder ⅛ teaspoon fine-grain sea salt 2 large eggs 2 large egg yolks 3 tablespoons coconut sugar ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract Hot water for the baking dish

For garnish (optional) Cacao powder or unsweetened cocoa powder Arrowroot or tapioca flour for dusting (to resemble powdered sugar) Fresh raspberries

Instructions Grease four 7-ounce (210-ml) ramekins liberally with butter; set aside. Melt the chocolate chips and butter in a double boiler over low heat or in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of gently simmering water. Stir frequently, using a rubber spatula, until the chocolate and butter are completely melted and combined. Remove from the heat and let sit until the bowl is relatively cool to the touch. While the chocolate is cooling prepare other ingredients. In a small bowl, combine the almond flour, cacao powder, and salt. Use a fork to stir together until well combined; set aside. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, egg yolks, coconut sugar, and vanilla until frothy. Use a rubber spatula to transfer and fold the chocolate into the egg and sugar mixture. Then sift the almond flour mixture into the chocolate and whisk until combined. Pour the mixture evenly into the ramekins. Tap lightly on the counter to remove air bubbles. Refrigerate uncovered for 30 minutes to set. About 15 minutes before the 30 minutes is up, adjust an oven rack to the middle position and preheat the oven to 425°F (218°C). Place the ramekins into a 9 by 13-inch (23 by 33-cm) baking dish and carefully pour hot water, can be tap or boiled, into the baking dish and around the ramekins until it goes halfway up the sides of the ramekins. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until the edges look finished but the middle appears undone. Remove the ramekins from the baking dish and let cool for at least 10 minutes. To serve: Slide a butter knife around the edge of a ramekin to pull the cake away from the sides, then turn it upside down over a plate and tap the bottom firmly until the cake slides out. Garnish with sifted cocoa powder, raspberries or any other desired toppings. Repeat with the remaining cakes. Store any leftovers, ungarnished, in the refrigerator for up to a day, then reheat in the microwave for 30 seconds before garnishing and eating.

Ingredients SHORTCAKE

1½ cups almond flour

½ cup coconut flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon almond extract

¼ cup coconut milk

4 tablespoons coconut oil

3 tablespoons maple syrup

1 pint fresh strawberries (I used Drisoll’s)

COCONUT WHIPPED CREAM:

1 can full fat coconut milk, refrigerated overnight.

1 teaspoon maple syrup (optional)

Instructions Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the almond and coconut flour and baking powder. Stir in almond extract, milk, and maple syrup. Drop in the solid coconut oil and quickly crumble through the mixture using your fingers. (Similar to what you do when making a pie crust.) Once oil is dristributed throughout dough in smaller than pea size pieces, begin to form crumbly dough into a ball. Flour the counter with some more coconut flour and dump the dough out of the bowl. Roll dough out until about ¼ inch thick. Cut out 3″ circles and place on a greased cookie sheet. (Should make about 6 pieces.) Bake shortcake in the oven for 10-15 minutes or until golden brown around the edges. Let cool on a rack on the counter. Meanwhile, cut the greens off of the fresh strawberries and slice. Set aside. To make the coconut whipped cream: scoop the top cream layer off of the chilled can of coconut milk. Place in a chilled mixing bowl and beat on high with a blender until it begins to get a little fluffy and forms soft peaks. (Add a teaspoon of maple syrup to the cream before beating if you want it a little sweeter.) Assemble strawberry shortcakes by layering cake with strawberries and coconut whipped cream.

Ingredients:

1 large egg

1 cup (250g) honey roasted peanut butter, at room temperature (not warm)

1/3 cup (67g) light or dark brown sugar, lightly packed

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 cup (21g) unsweetened cocoa powder (Dutch-process can be used)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

3/4 cup peanut butter chips Directions: Preheat oven to 350°F (177°C) and line two large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. In a medium bowl, whisk the egg until beaten. Mix in the peanut butter, then the brown sugar, baking soda, and cocoa powder. Mix everything together very well, then mix in the vanilla extract. Finally, fold in the peanut butter chips until combined. Scoop the dough, about 1.5 Tablespoons each, onto prepared baking sheet. Bake two batches – 6-7 cookies on each baking sheet each. Gently press down on the dough mounds with the back of a spoon. If you find the cookie dough balls are a little oily from your peanut butter– mine usually are– blot each with a paper towel. Bake for 9-10 minutes. The cookies will look very soft– that’s ok! For crispier cookies, bake up to 11-12 minutes. Allow the cookies to cool for 10 minutes on the baking sheet before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. Sometimes I press a couple more peanut butter chips into the tops of each cookie immediately after coming out of the oven. This is optional and only for looks! Make ahead tip: Cookies stay fresh covered at room temperature for up to 1 week. Baked cookies freeze well – up to three months. Unbaked cookie dough balls freeze well – up to three months. Bake frozen cookie dough balls for an extra minute, no need to thaw.

The post Want Some Desserts But Worry About The Calories? Try Some Paleo Desserts appeared first on Lifehack.

This post was syndicated from Lifehack. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

