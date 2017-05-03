Wanted Toronto sisters speak on their arrest by Otedola and how they escaped from Nigeria
Back in December, Kiran and Jyoti Matharoo were arrested for allegedly trying to blackmail billionaire Femi Otedola and cyberbully more than 200 other people throughout Africa with a website, Naijagistlive. The reports claimed that the women were in possession of photos and videos showing Otedola cheating on his wife. The sisters were eventually charged with …
