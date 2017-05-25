Wapic Insurance introduces smart wealth plan – Vanguard
|
Wapic Insurance introduces smart wealth plan
Vanguard
Wapic Insurance Plc has introduced yet another ground breaking insurance product under the umbrella SMART Plan known as the Wapic Smart Wealth Plan. The company said the move is part of its vision to ensure financially smart citizens among Nigerians.
