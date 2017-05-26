Pages Navigation Menu

Ex-Kaduna Gov, Balarabe Musa, ex-lawmaker, Junaid Muhammed x-rays Buhari at 2 – Vanguard

Posted on May 26, 2017


Ex-Kaduna Gov, Balarabe Musa, ex-lawmaker, Junaid Muhammed x-rays Buhari at 2
TWO outspoken Northern politicians- Balabare Musa and Junaid Mohammed – have given President Muhammadu Buhari, knocks and kudos for his performance in office within the first two years of his administration. Musa, the second republic governor of …
Two Years of Blood, Tears and ExcusesTHISDAY Newspapers
Dele Momodu: President Buhari and the battle for NigeriaYNaija
Buhari has recorded huge success –SagayNigeria Today
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog) –Leadership Newspapers –Guardian (blog) –Reports Afrique News
