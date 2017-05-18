“War And Deaths” – This Is What Happens When Cape Town Completely Runs Out Of Water

Another day, another look at the deepening crisis that is our water supply.

We’re getting to the stage where everyone begins to wonder what actually happens when the dams run dry, and ahead of the impending disaster there is clearly some real fear.

Take for example this from HuffPostSA:

The water crisis in the Western Cape will lead to war and deaths unless urgent steps are taken soon, Congress of South African Trade Union (Cosatu) said on Wednesday. “We know that we have asked for you to step down, but whilst you are still president we bring this urgent matter to your attention,” the trade union said in a short open letter to President Jacob Zuma. “The rich have money to buy bottled water, whilst the poor will be the first to start dying of thirst, because there is no supply or disaster plan for the end of July to get water to communities when taps run dry.”

War and deaths – Cosatu not messing around with their wording there.

In case you haven’t heard about the City’s latest plan, introducing Level 4 water restrictions, here’s where we might soon be at:

[Restrictions] would ban all use of municipal water for outside and non-essential use and limit residents to 100l of water per person per day. This means no car washing, watering of gardens, irrigation with municipal drinking water at all, and no new golf courses or sports fields to be built unless they will be watered with non-potable water… The Level 4 restrictions would also come with sanitation tips such as using old bath water to fill the toilet cistern and not flushing each time the toilet is used.

If those restrictions are approved, they will take effect from June 1. The City is also looking at introducing spot fines of between R1 000 and R5 000 for overuse, although that is also subject to approval by the council and the Chief Magistrate.

In case you’re wondering when we might expect rain again, as well as a a look at why our water resources are so stretched, check THIS out.

[source:huffpostsa]

