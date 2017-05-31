Gernot Rohr announces Eagles squad ahead AFCON qualifier against South Africa – NAIJ.COM
Gernot Rohr announces Eagles squad ahead AFCON qualifier against South Africa
Coach Gernot Rohr has announced Super Eagles squad ahead of the 2019 AFCON qualifiers against South Africa in Uyo on June 10. The duo of John Mikel Obi as well as Chelsea's Victor Moses will miss the action slated for the Godswill Akpabio …
