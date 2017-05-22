Warri Ayiri Emami Flies In A Private Jet To Visit Tinubu And Lai Mohammed (Photos)
Warri Billionaire and All Progressives Congress APC chieftain in Delta state; Ayiri Emami was spotted in a private jet as he travelled to visit APC national leader; Bola Tinubu and Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed .
