Warri Ayiri Emami Flies In A Private Jet To Visit Tinubu And Lai Mohammed (Photos)

Warri Billionaire and All Progressives Congress APC chieftain in Delta state; Ayiri Emami was spotted in a private jet as he travelled to visit APC national leader; Bola Tinubu and Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed .

The post Warri Ayiri Emami Flies In A Private Jet To Visit Tinubu And Lai Mohammed (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

