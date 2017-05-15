Warri killings: Call security agencies to order, INYC tells Osinbajo – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Warri killings: Call security agencies to order, INYC tells Osinbajo
Vanguard
WARRI— Itsekiri National Youth Council, INYC, has called on acting President Yemi Osinbajo to urgently direct the Chief of Naval Staff, the Inspector General of Police and other security chiefs to call their officers and men to order, saying it would …
Army Deploys More Soldiers in Warri after Navy Killed Two Youths
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!