Warri killings: Culprists must be prosecuted – Reyenieju

By Urowayino Jeremiah

Hon Daniel Reyenieju, member representing Warri Federal Constituency has assured the people of his constituency that the recent killing of two youths in Ifie community by alleged military personnel attached to an oil company must be investigated

Reyenieju said that the negative activities of happy-trigger uniformed personnel’s has inflicted endless tragedies on the indigenes of the area, while noting that such mindless killings of defenceless indigenes of the area has become a reoccurring decimal which is capable of igniting untold crises of diversified proportions.

He said the refusal of the relevant military authorities to investigate and punish perpetuators of such heinous crime in the past has inadvertently encouraged such acts of criminality as brazenly manifested last week.

The lawmaker appealed to the youths of the area to remain peaceful in the face of such painful provocation assuring them that the incident of last week will not go without being investigated and culprits squarely punished if found guilty.

“I therefore request your extreme patience while we logically follow up legally” he added.

