Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Watch as Devoted Muslims in Nigerian Spotted Praying Under Heavy Rain

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Many people were left in shock as some devoted Nigerian Muslims were spotted praying under heavy rain.

It was gathered that the Muslims were praying in the open when the rain began and instead of run to safety, they decided to finish their prayer in the rain. By the time they finished, they were already drenched.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Watch video below:

The post Watch as Devoted Muslims in Nigerian Spotted Praying Under Heavy Rain appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.