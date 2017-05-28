Watch as Devoted Muslims in Nigerian Spotted Praying Under Heavy Rain
Many people were left in shock as some devoted Nigerian Muslims were spotted praying under heavy rain.
It was gathered that the Muslims were praying in the open when the rain began and instead of run to safety, they decided to finish their prayer in the rain. By the time they finished, they were already drenched.
Watch video below:
The post Watch as Devoted Muslims in Nigerian Spotted Praying Under Heavy Rain appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!