WATCH: Bonang opens up about her parent’s divorce – Johannesburg Sunday World
|
Johannesburg Sunday World
|
WATCH: Bonang opens up about her parent's divorce
Johannesburg Sunday World
Bonang Matheba has opened up about growing up with divorced parents explaining that they made sure their split did not affect her. Bonang and her mom. Picture credit: Instagram. RELATED ARTICLES. 'I don't know how many pairs of shoes I have, Maybe …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!