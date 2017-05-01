Watch Davido’s Explosive Live Performance of his Hit Single “IF” in Chicago | BN TV
DMW Boss, Davido took to the stage in Chicago on the 29th of April to deliver a live performance to his fans and the response was amazing. The singer performed his hit single, “IF” and the crowd sang along with him word for word. Watch the video below:
