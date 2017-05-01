Watch & Download Skales’ New Single ‘For You’

Afro-pop superstar Skales has released his much talked-about new single titled ‘For You’ along with its official music video today; May 1, 2017. Produced by Echo with its video directed by HD Genesis, ‘For You’ gives room for Skales to further embrace and harness his vocal prowess; as he sings his heart out on the […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

