WATCH: Elephants trumpet their retreat as they flee angry bees – Times LIVE

WATCH: Elephants trumpet their retreat as they flee angry bees
A group of elephants were recently caught on camera running from a swarm of angry bees. According to Raw Wild while elephant hide is too tough for a bee to sting, that isn't much help if the bees target the more vulnerable flesh in an elephant's trunk.
