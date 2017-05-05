Watch Future Feel Up Amber Rose In “Mask Off” Music Video: VEVO Premiere! – Music and Lyrics
Watch Future Feel Up Amber Rose In “Mask Off” Music Video: VEVO Premiere!
“Mask Off” needs no introduction. It's the super smash hit from Future's eponymous fifth studio album. The single has been out for a long while, it's been killing it on the radio and charts, but something was missing… an official music video …
