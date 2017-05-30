Watch Highlights from Donald Trump’s First Trip Abroad as President on BN TV

From Saudi Arabia to Israel, President Donald Trump had a packed schedule filled with photo ops during his first trip abroad. Trump’s travels took him through the Middle East and Europe as he leaves the U.S. for the first time as president. As Trump meets with leaders and takes part in ceremonial activities, he navigates […]

The post Watch Highlights from Donald Trump’s First Trip Abroad as President on BN TV appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

