[WATCH] Hundreds march for weed in annual Cannabis Walk – Eyewitness News

[WATCH] Hundreds march for weed in annual Cannabis Walk
AFP | Hundreds of cannabis users marched through Cape Town on Saturday, calling for the drug to be made legal as the government prepares to appeal a court ruling, which said arresting people for growing or using marijuana at home is a privacy …
