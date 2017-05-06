[WATCH] Hundreds march for weed in annual Cannabis Walk – Eyewitness News

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 6, 2017


[WATCH] Hundreds march for weed in annual Cannabis Walk
AFP | Hundreds of cannabis users marched through Cape Town on Saturday, calling for the drug to be made legal as the government prepares to appeal a court ruling, which said arresting people for growing or using marijuana at home is a privacy …

