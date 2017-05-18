WATCH: Jennifer Lawrence Drunk Strip Club Video Surfaces Online – She Doesn’t Care

Oh, JLaw!

Yesterday, Radar Online released exclusive footage of Jennifer Lawrence dancing on a stripper pole – and it’s pretty clear that Lawrence was having the time of her life.

Although the gossip site will pretty much do anything to take down anyone, trust Lawrence to take it on the chin.

The incident took place at her friend’s birthday party in Vienna, Austria, with the site deeming it a scandalous “bombshell world exclusive”.

They report an eyewitness saw her “drunk, crawling on all fours around the stage and bending over for men to ogle”.

How dare she.

Check it:

You can pop over here for a better look.

Responding to the footage via her Facebook page, Lawrence gave no shits about her pole dancing performance:

Look, nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet. It was one of my best friend’s birthdays, and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun. I’m not going to apologize [sic], I had a BLAST that night.

And that so-called “bra” she was wearing? Girl, you should know it’s not a bra, but an Alexander Wang top.

Scoring the ultimate placement, Wang then shared Lawrence’s Facebook status on Instagram with the caption “my job is done”.

Indeed:

I would totally party with you. Hit me up next time you’re in Cape Town, we can go shake our booties at Caprice.

[source:radaronline]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

