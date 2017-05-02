Watch Mr Eazi Fight His 'Feelings' In His New Music Video

Konbini

Just last month, Mr Eazi released two videos off his tepidly received mixtape, Accra To Lagos, and we couldn't help but wonder why he was wasting so much time and effort on such an average project. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be changing …

Mr Eazi 'Feelings' [Video] Pulse Nigeria



all 4 news articles »