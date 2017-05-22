Watch Nicki Minaj Open Billboard Music Awards 2017 With Star-Studded Medley – RollingStone.com
Watch Nicki Minaj Open Billboard Music Awards 2017 With Star-Studded Medley
Minaj began with a fierce rendition of "No Frauds," taking the stage on a throne above dancers toting both night sticks and riot shields. Soon more dancers joined the fray – wearing leather, armor and gas masks, they looked like extras from the next …
