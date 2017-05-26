Watch now: “Whitney: Can I Be Me” documentary trailer drops – WFJA Classic Hits and Oldies 105.5 FM
|
WFJA Classic Hits and Oldies 105.5 FM
|
Watch now: "Whitney: Can I Be Me" documentary trailer drops
WFJA Classic Hits and Oldies 105.5 FM
The visual begins with the late music icon saying in a vintage interview, “You know, [it] probably doesn't matter anyway because they're gonna remember me how they wanna remember me anyway,” setting the tone for the rest of the trailer. More scenes …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!