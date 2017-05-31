Pages Navigation Menu

Watch Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s Interview on Using Movies to Promote Agriculture in India

Nollywood movie stars, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and Omoni Oboli traveled to India for the 2017 African Development Bank Annual Meeting. Watch a quick interview with Omotola on how Nollywood can collaborate with both Bollywood and Hollywood to inform the young generation about agriculture, without them associating it with poverty. Watch Find more on Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde  here.

