Watch Peter Obi’s Speech at The Platform

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former governor of Anambra state on Monday, Peter Obi speaking at The Platform, a policy and governance forum, expressed worry at Nigeria’s level of borrowing, adding that the cost of governance is too high. He says Nigeria should start saving for its future and also invest in education. Watch: Part 1 Part 2 Part 3 Part […]

