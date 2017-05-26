WATCH: Police briefing on killings of young women in Gauteng – eNCA
|
eNCA
|
WATCH: Police briefing on killings of young women in Gauteng
eNCA
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Police Commissioner Major General Deliwe de Lange and the MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi–Malobane appeared before the Gauteng Provincial Legislature's (GPL) Portfolio Committee on Community Safety …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!