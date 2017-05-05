Pages Navigation Menu

Watch Rachel Oniga, Joke Silva, Bayray McNwizu, TBoss in “Kada River” trailer

Posted on May 5, 2017

The producers of the upcoming movie “Kada River” have released the official trailer of movie. “Kada River” stars Joke Silva, TBoss, Chris Okagbue, Fella Makafui, Keppy Epkeyoung, Rachel Oniga, Bayray Mcnwizu, Rakiya Attah, Oluchi Madubuko and James Blessing. About Movie In the midst of an age long rivalry between the Boduas and the Shawlains, which …

