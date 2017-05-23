Fans lash at Tiwa Savage, say should “leave nudity for younger generation” – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Today
|
Fans lash at Tiwa Savage, say should “leave nudity for younger generation”
Nigeria Today
Fans of Nigerian pop diva, Tiwa Savage have urged her to leave nudity in music videos for the younger generations. Tiwa, a mother of one and who recently released the video of her new song, All Over, has come under attack for baring her cleavages in …
Watch The Colourful Video For Tiwa Savage's Hit Single, 'All Over'
'Leave nudity for the younger generation'-Fans blast Tiwa Savage
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!