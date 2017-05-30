Pages Navigation Menu

Watch the Moment a Shopping Center Declared Everything Free for 30mins to Mark Ramadan (Videos)

A Facebook user identified as Aishat Alubankudi, took to Facebook to share some videos shwoing surprising moment a popular shopping centre in Saudi Arabia declared everything free for 30 minutes.

While many women rushed to grab clothes and shoes, most men were captured on camera grabbing electronics.

Watch the video below;

 

Posted by Aishat Alubankudi on Sunday, May 28, 2017

Posted by Aishat Alubankudi on Sunday, May 28, 2017

