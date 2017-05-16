Watch The Moment Many Narrowly Escape Death After a Petrol Tanker Rams Into a Motel in Anambra

A video as showing the moment a tanker rammed into a motel in Anambra on Monday, May 15th, along Oba Junction in Anambra State.

According to Facebook user Uche Oba, the petrol tanker was coming from Nnewi and suddenly lost control probably because of brake failure and smashed into the building.

He said that there was no record of death however, at the time of report, they were still trying to rescue those trapped in the building and inside the vehicle.

