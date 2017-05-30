Pages Navigation Menu

Watch the Music Video to Industreet Theme Song “Controller”

Posted on May 30, 2017

Scene One Productions drop the visuals to the visuals to one of the theme songs on its new drama series “Industreet” titled “Controller” as Obadice (who plays Ddream in the series teams up with Sonorous to provide a tune for the streets. The track was produced by Puffy Tee while the video was shot by Moe […]

The post Watch the Music Video to Industreet Theme Song “Controller” appeared first on BellaNaija.

