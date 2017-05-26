Pages Navigation Menu

Watch the Official Trailer for the Whitney Houston ‘Can I Be Me’ Documentary on BN TV

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Nick Broomfield’s documentary on late American music icon, Whitney Houston will be in cinemas this June. Titled Whitney ‘Can I Be Me’, follows her rise to fame and all it came with – money, addictions and the struggle to remain her true self. The documentary starts with the 911 call from the Beverly Hilton to the LAPD in 2012, […]

