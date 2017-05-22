Watch trending video: Buhari stay with us

Budding singer, Osenuwavie Ajasa, who preferred to be called Wavie has released a viral video to demand answers on the alleged several unfulfilled promises of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The video published on his official Twitter handle, @realwavie on Monday, titled, “Buhari stay with us” is already gaining momentum on the internet via a newly created hashtag, #Buharistaywithus



Wavie who delivered most of the lines in his ‘Buhari stay with us’ song in Pidgin English stressed that Buhari still owes Nigerians change and begs him to stay in and deliver his promises.

The post Watch trending video: Buhari stay with us appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

