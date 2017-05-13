Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Watch: Two-year-old Virginia girl cries over her love of Jesus – TheBlaze.com

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheBlaze.com

Watch: Two-year-old Virginia girl cries over her love of Jesus
TheBlaze.com
In a video that went viral on Friday, two-year-old Ella Grace Pierce of Virginia cries to her mother that she wants Jesus to come. The video shows Pierce tearing up and puffing out her lower lip as her mother, Emily Bannard, asks what's wrong. “Why are

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.