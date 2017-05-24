Watch Video of Ahmed Musa in Court Exchanging Marital Vows with His New Wife, Juliet

Nigerian player Ahmed Musa couldn’t hide his happiness while exchanging marital vows with his new wife, Juliet in court. A video of Super Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa taking his marital vow with his new wife has surfaced online. The footage shows the two legalizing their union in court The 24-year-old who plays his club football …

