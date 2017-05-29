Watch Video Of Ex BBNaija Housemate Uriel Begging Anthony Joshua To Propose To Her
Coming after Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar declared she has a crush on boxing champion Anthony Joshua, Big Brother Naija contestant Uriel Ngozi Oputa has begged him to propose to her in a video…Uriel professed her love to him in a video she posted on her IG. She begged him to change her fashion ring to a proposal ring.
She wrote;
“They told me my flight has been delayed so im using my spare time to confess my love to Anthony joshua”
Watch the video below…
