Watch Video Of Ex BBNaija Housemate Uriel Begging Anthony Joshua To Propose To Her

May 29, 2017

Coming after Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar declared she has a crush on boxing champion Anthony Joshua, Big Brother Naija contestant Uriel Ngozi Oputa has begged him to propose to her in a video…Uriel professed her love to him in a video she posted on her IG. She begged him to change her fashion ring to a proposal ring.

She wrote;

“They told me my flight has been delayed so im using my spare time to confess my love to Anthony joshua”

Watch the video below…

