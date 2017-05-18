Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Watch Video Of Ex-Big Brother Africa Star, Beverly Osu Twerking Vigorously On The Beach

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Below is video of former Big Brother Africa reality TV show contestant, Beverly Osu showing her twerking skills. She captioned the video: “Doing what you like is freedom, liking what you do is happiness. No Worries, No Drama, No Deadlines on the beach. On The set of #blackmenrock” Watch video below:    

The post Watch Video Of Ex-Big Brother Africa Star, Beverly Osu Twerking Vigorously On The Beach appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.