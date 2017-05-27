Watch Weddy’s mashup of Wizkid & Sia on A3 Sessions | BN TV

Enjoy Weddy‘s upbeat and interesting performance on today’s episode of A3 Sessions on Freeme TV. This vocal power-house launches off with the girl-power version of Wizkid‘s ‘Joy‘, gives a quick tease of her own song ‘Only Me‘ and then, in a surprising twist, rounds off with Sia‘s ‘Cheap Thrills‘. Watch the video below:

The post Watch Weddy’s mashup of Wizkid & Sia on A3 Sessions | BN TV appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

