Watch what an excited bouncer did to singer Asa on stage at concert (Video)

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

After being thrilled last night by Nigerian-French singer, Bùkólá Elemide popularly known by her stage name, Asa, an excited male bouncer grabbed the ‘Jailer’ crooner and carried her up… This show of love has gone viral after the visuals were shared on IG…Watch the video below

