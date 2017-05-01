Watch what an excited bouncer did to singer Asa on stage at concert (Video)

After being thrilled last night by Nigerian-French singer, Bùkólá Elemide popularly known by her stage name, Asa, an excited male bouncer grabbed the ‘Jailer’ crooner and carried her up… This show of love has gone viral after the visuals were shared on IG…Watch the video below

The post Watch what an excited bouncer did to singer Asa on stage at concert (Video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

