Hostile reception for white woman’s apology during EFF march in Coligny – News24

Posted on May 19, 2017


Hostile reception for white woman's apology during EFF march in Coligny
An EFF march against racism in the troubled town of Coligny ended earlier today but not without drama after a white woman tried to “apologise” to the group and received a hostile welcome. The woman who later identified herself as Tash Botha had asked
