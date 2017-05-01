WATCH: Workers Disrupt May Day Celebration in Abuja | FG Claims Event was Infiltrated by Outsiders
Angry workers protested against the Federal Government during the Workers’ Day celebration in Abuja over the non-implementation of minimum wage. The workers, for close to one hour, barred government officials from delivering the speech from the federal government. VIDEO: Nigerian workers clash with police during May Day rally in Abuja pic.twitter.com/nzS23BvFKd — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) […]
