Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Watch Yray’s Makeup Transformation Video on BN Beauty

Posted on May 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

In her new video, beauty vlogger and professional makeup artist Yray Ideh shows us how to achieve this sultry, smokey eye look, with a lovely blue-green iridescent eyeshadow. She completed the look with nude lips, keeping all the drama on the eye only. Watch For other BN Beauty posts, click here.

The post Watch Yray’s Makeup Transformation Video on BN Beauty appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.